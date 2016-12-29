JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,062,097 Shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 248.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 27.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A10 Networks by 65.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in A10 Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in A10 Networks by 181.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in A10 Networks by 21.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 123,722 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $495.26 million. A10 Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co cut their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, VP Robert D. Cochran sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,060.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of application networking and network security technologies. The Company’s solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web companies and government organizations to secure and optimize the performance of their data center applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

