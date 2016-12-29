Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc Sells 24,845 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,845 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.4% of Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.62% on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 8,171,888 shares of the company traded hands. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company earned $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

