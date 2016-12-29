JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in C.R. Bard Inc. (BCR)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in C.R. Bard Inc. (NYSE:BCR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. C.R. Bard makes up 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.R. Bard were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.R. Bard Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.89. 224,324 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. C.R. Bard Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.21 and a 12 month high of $239.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.65.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.09. C.R. Bard had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 48.13%. The company earned $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.R. Bard Inc. will post $10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.R. Bard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.43.

In related news, VP John A. Deford sold 15,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $3,462,970.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John H. Weiland sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $2,458,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,987,582.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

