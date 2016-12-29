Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report published on Friday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a $45.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial Inc. downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at 40.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post $4.53 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/jefferies-group-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby/1135137.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 798.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.