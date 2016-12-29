Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Jefferies Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Magellan Health from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) opened at 76.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.67. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.72. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Health will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clapper Caskie Lewis sold 55,590 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $4,137,563.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan N. Rubin sold 7,620 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $556,336.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,370.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 9.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

