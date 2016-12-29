Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Stake Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $125,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.18. 158,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm earned $345 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

