j2 Global Inc. (JCOM) Stake Lowered by Brave Asset Management Inc

Brave Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. j2 Global accounts for about 5.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc’s holdings in j2 Global were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in j2 Global by 149.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 701,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,337,000 after buying an additional 420,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in j2 Global by 360.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 352,826 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in j2 Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,475,000 after buying an additional 291,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in j2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $14,396,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in j2 Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,584,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,176,000 after buying an additional 191,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 224,246 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.00. j2 Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company earned $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.46 million. j2 Global had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that j2 Global Inc. will post $4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from j2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. j2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is 47.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/j2-global-inc-jcom-stake-lowered-by-brave-asset-management-inc/1135649.html.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded j2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on j2 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $217,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,587,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About j2 Global

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for j2 Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for j2 Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.