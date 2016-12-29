IronBridge Capital Management LP Reduces Position in AZZ Inc. (AZZ)

IronBridge Capital Management LP decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $181,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in AZZ by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AZZ by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) traded up 0.47% during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,589 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $195 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.43 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Ferguson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $414,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,206.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Joseph Steines bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,167.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

