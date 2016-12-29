IronBridge Capital Management LP Raises Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART)

IronBridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 2.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Societe Generale purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 1,325.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. by 718.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 134,178 shares. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 21st.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business earned $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.30 million. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Argus upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from $45.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.50 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 24,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $1,908,955.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,899.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of surgical implants and medical instruments. Its products are used in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics and general surgery. Its segments include Specialty Surgical Solutions, which offers products, including specialty surgical instrumentation for a range of specialties.

