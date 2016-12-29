IronBridge Capital Management LP Buys 1,585 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA)

IronBridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $104,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $149,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) traded up 0.73% on Thursday, reaching $96.59. 513,457 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $110.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business earned $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

