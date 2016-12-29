iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (VXX) Short Interest Up 13.8% in December

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSE:VXX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,260,212 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 32,729,164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,409,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSE:VXX) opened at 24.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $123.40.

