Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.02.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 51.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company’s market capitalization is $6.25 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $62.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.16) EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

