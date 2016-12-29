Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks Inc. cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) opened at 15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $672.38 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business earned $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post ($2.82) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/intra-cellular-therapies-inc-itci-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1135277.html.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Kimberly E. Vanover sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $142,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,674,379 shares in the company, valued at $59,782,146.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.