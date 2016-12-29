International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Bond Prices Rise 1.9%

An issue of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) debt rose 1.9% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $107.75 and were trading at $107.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology PLC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology PLC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp. boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology PLC from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,829 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.54.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. International Game Technology PLC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. International Game Technology PLC’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC by 905.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after buying an additional 2,343,060 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology PLC by 17.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,508,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 948,553 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC during the third quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in International Game Technology PLC by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,568,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after buying an additional 1,396,424 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology PLC

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

