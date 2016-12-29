Insperity Inc. (NSP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 77.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Insperity by 4.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insperity by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) traded up 0.85% on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 6,234 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21. Insperity Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 67.31%. The company earned $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc. will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $104,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,245.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc (Insperity) provides an array of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

