Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Receives $13.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) opened at 7.04 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $521.38 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 199.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.93%. The business earned $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

