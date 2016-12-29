Incyte Corp. (INCY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Incyte Corp. were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,973,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,608,000 after buying an additional 340,717 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Incyte Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,686,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,706,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Incyte Corp. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,918,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,324,000 after buying an additional 499,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Corp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,971,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,633,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Incyte Corp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,143,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,392,000 after buying an additional 207,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.96. 726,327 shares of the stock traded hands. Incyte Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Incyte Corp. in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Incyte Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Incyte Corp. news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $298,514.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

