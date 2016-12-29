ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Stake Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $32,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in ICF International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ICF International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ICF International by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in ICF International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded up 0.92% during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares. ICF International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company earned $306.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.02 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.78%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICF International Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICFI. William Blair cut ICF International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other ICF International news, VP Phillip Eck sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $33,360.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen Glover sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $289,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International, Inc, formerly ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC, provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology and policy consulting and implementation services. It operates through professional services for government and commercial clients segment.

