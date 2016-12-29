IBM Retirement Fund Sells 8,028 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6,977.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded down 0.08% during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.63. 1,008,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $187.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm earned $799 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.07 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Vetr raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

In other news, Director Leonard Bell sold 37,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $5,238,560.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,898,595.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $123,828.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

