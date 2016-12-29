Horizon Pharma (HZNP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ: HZNP) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2016 – Horizon Pharma was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Horizon Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

12/13/2016 – Horizon Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon business units – Orphan, Primary Care and Rheumatology – continue to perform impressively. We are positive on the company’s growth-by-acquisition strategy, through which it actively pursues acquisitions to expand and diversify its portfolio. The Raptor Pharma acquisition to expand its rare disease business is encouraging. Moreover, the Hyperion and Crealta acquisitions bode well. Acquisition of global rights to Actimmune would be a positive too. However, Horizon’s efforts to expand Actimmune’s label suffered a developmental setback. Actimmune failed in a late-stage Friedreich's ataxia study. Moreover, patent litigations, subpoena and stiff competition are a matter of concern. Also, shares of the company have underperformed the Medical-Biomedical/Genetics industry year to date. Horizon may also make it to the headlines like a few of its peers as political and media focus on drug pricing intensifies.”

12/9/2016 – Horizon Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/8/2016 – Horizon Pharma was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2016 – Horizon Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

12/1/2016 – Horizon Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

11/29/2016 – Horizon Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon reported disappointing third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues missed estimates. The top line was hit by the settlement agreement with Express Scripts. The company’s earnings estimates for 2016 have gone down significantly post the release of its third-quarter results. Moreover, Horizon is facing the possibility of coming under the spotlight like a few of its peers as political and media focus on drug pricing increases. Meanwhile, Horizon’s marketed products face intense competition. Currently, the company is working on label expansion of drugs like Actimmune and Ravicti. Failure to gain regulatory approval for label expansions would hurt the drugs’ commercial potential. Horizon is also involved in patent litigations with quite a few companies. Subpoenas are another matter of concern. However, we are positive on Horizon’s growth-by-acquisition strategy.”

11/28/2016 – Horizon Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/28/2016 – Horizon Pharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2016 – Horizon Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2016 – Horizon Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded down 0.06% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 957,095 shares of the stock were exchanged. Horizon Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.62 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company earned $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Horizon Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Pharma plc, formerly Vidara Therapeutics International Public Limited Company, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing differentiated products. It markets approximately nine medicines through its orphan, primary care and rheumatology business units.

