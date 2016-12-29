Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell offered a lackluster guidance for 2017 owing to continued macroeconomic woes. At the same time, the company anticipates fourth-quarter 2016 earnings to be at the lower end of its previously guided range. Honeywell expects a tepid demand pattern for its business jets and mobile scanners in 2017 due to sluggish global growth, volatility in crude oil prices and a tempered Chinese economy. Adverse foreign currency translations and volatility in commodity prices related to Brexit are further likely to peg back its growth momentum. High R&D costs could also be a drag on its margin and affect profitability. It is highly dependent on its supply chain, and any snag in one of the links might have an adverse impact. However, Honeywell has slightly outperformed the industry in the last month. The company has a positive earnings history in the trailing four quarters, while estimate have remained steady.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.74.

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 115.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $120.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post $6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.09%.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

