HL Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 60.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESRX. Banced Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 15.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 31.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,487 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.00. Express Scripts Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $87.87.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Express Scripts Holding had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $25.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Express Scripts Holding’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co. will post $6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRX shares. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Express Scripts Holding has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.12.

Express Scripts Holding Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

