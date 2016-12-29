Hershey Co. (HSY) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $574,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,768,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.99. 625,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hershey Co. has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 102.75%. The firm earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co. will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/hershey-co-hsy-position-raised-by-commonwealth-equity-services-inc/1135759.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $106.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Vetr lowered shares of Hershey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

In other news, COO Michele Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.