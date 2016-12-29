Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 21.27 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company earned $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 2,879 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 291,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,974.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,252.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,222,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,258,000 after buying an additional 914,884 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,865,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 63,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,074,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after buying an additional 78,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

