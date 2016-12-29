Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Intel Corp. makes up approximately 0.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel Corp. were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corp. by 12.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 661,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Corp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Intel Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 214,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corp. by 14.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 532,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.08% on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. Intel Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Intel Corp. had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Intel Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corp. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Vetr upgraded Intel Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.45 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BlueFin Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Intel Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In related news, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of Intel Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,043,603.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 67,508 shares of Intel Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $2,545,726.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

