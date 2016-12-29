Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $7,612,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale Corp. makes up 1.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corp. were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,515,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 132,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 0.07% on Thursday, reaching $161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,202 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corp. has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $169.59.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corp. had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corp. will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $165.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $180.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.72.

In other Costco Wholesale Corp. news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $277,012.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 20,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,997,388.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 768,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,467,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corp.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

