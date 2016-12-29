Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 174 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Singular Research initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) traded down 1.75% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,371 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $96.25 million.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 89.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 57.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of scientific instruments, systems and lab consumables used for basic research, drug discovery, clinical and environmental testing. The Company’s products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through its global sales organization, Websites, catalogs and through distributors.

