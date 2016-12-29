Hanwha SolarOne Co. (HQCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hanwha SolarOne Co. (NASDAQ:HQCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,936 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 580,227 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Hanwha SolarOne (NASDAQ:HQCL) opened at 8.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00.

Hanwha SolarOne (NASDAQ:HQCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.29. The company earned $707.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.40 million. Hanwha SolarOne had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanwha SolarOne will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanwha SolarOne during the second quarter worth about $392,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanwha SolarOne during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanwha SolarOne by 1,166.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanwha SolarOne by 27.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 493,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hanwha SolarOne by 36.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanwha SolarOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Hanwha SolarOne in a report on Monday, November 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hanwha SolarOne Co. (HQCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/hanwha-solarone-co-hqcl-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest/1135314.html.

About Hanwha SolarOne

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., formerly Hanwha SolarOne Co, Ltd., is a global solar energy company engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules, and the development and management of downstream solar farms. It manufactures a range of photo voltaic (PV) cells and PV modules at its manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia using manufacturing process technologies, including those developed at its research and development facilities in Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwha SolarOne Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwha SolarOne Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.