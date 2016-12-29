Hancock Holding Co. (HBHC) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 180.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,126,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Holding were worth $36,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hancock Holding by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Holding by 77.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hancock Holding by 89.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hancock Holding by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hancock Holding during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HBHC) remained flat at $43.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,752 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Hancock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Hancock Holding had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Holding Co. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Hancock Holding’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks Inc. downgraded Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hancock Holding in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

