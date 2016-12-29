GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,736 Shares of Merck & Co. (MRK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Merck & Co. during the third quarter worth $274,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.13% on Thursday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,635 shares. Merck & Co. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co. will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Vetr downgraded Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.84 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Merck & Co. from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Merck & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 514,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,487,653.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $2,532,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

