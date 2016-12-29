Shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPOR. Mizuho began coverage on Gulfport Energy Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. GMP Securities began coverage on Gulfport Energy Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Gulfport Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/gulfport-energy-corp-gpor-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1135572.html.

Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,706 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Gulfport Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock’s market cap is $2.74 billion.

Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. Gulfport Energy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 216.29%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Corp. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 5.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Corp. Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation (Gulfport) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company has an oil and natural gas portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development and exploratory drilling opportunities on conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas prospects.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.