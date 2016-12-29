Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GUARANTY BANCORP is a bank holding company with one wholly owned bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank and Trust Company. Guaranty Bank and Trust Company provides banking and other financial services, including real estate, construction, commercial and industrial, energy, consumer and agriculture loans, to consumers and small and medium-sized businesses, including the owners and employees of those businesses, through 36 community banking branches in the Colorado Front Range. Guaranty Bank also provides trust services, including personal trust administration, estate settlement, investment management accounts and self-directed IRAs. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised Guaranty Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) opened at 24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $689.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director John M. Eggemeyer III sold 1,000,000 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $20,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $87,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 5,500 shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $123,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNK. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 89.4% in the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 155,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 388,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is the bank holding for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company’s segment is banking. The Company operates approximately 30 branches and over two investment management firms, including Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

