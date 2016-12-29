Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at FIG Partners

FIG Partners cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) opened at 24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $689.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. Guaranty Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

In other news, Director John M. Eggemeyer III sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $20,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 95,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $1,939,827.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is the bank holding for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company’s segment is banking. The Company operates approximately 30 branches and over two investment management firms, including Private Capital Management LLC (PCM) and Cherry Hills Investment Advisors Inc (CHIA), in Colorado through the Bank.

