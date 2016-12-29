Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Green Dot Corp. in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 40,595 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.09. Green Dot Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Green Dot Corp. had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business earned $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Green Dot Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Corp. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,440,170.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kuan Archer sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $283,819.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,589.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corp. by 305.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corp. by 33.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corp. by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot Corp.

Green Dot Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

