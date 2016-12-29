Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $2,860,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.7% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 265,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 27,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.71% during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.89. 14,689,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $307.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $87.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/graybill-bartz-assoc-ltd-has-2860000-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm/1135820.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.31 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

In related news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $278,616.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $947,222.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.