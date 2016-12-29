Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director T L. Elder sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $32,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) opened at 10.65 on Thursday. Gray Television Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 3.23.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company earned $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.35 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television Inc. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Director T L. Elder Sells 2,960 Shares” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/gray-television-inc-gtn-director-t-l-elder-sells-2960-shares/1135375.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,421,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 699.6% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,910,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 2,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 21.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 389,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 224,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in markets across the United States. The Company owns and/or operates television stations in approximately 50 television markets broadcasting over 180 separate programming streams, including approximately 40 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), over 30 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), approximately 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and over 10 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.