Global Net Lease (GNL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2016 – Global Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/19/2016 – Global Net Lease was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2016 – Global Net Lease had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co.

12/13/2016 – Global Net Lease was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/6/2016 – Global Net Lease had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co.

11/10/2016 – Global Net Lease had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FBR & Co. They now have a $8.15 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 421,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Global Net Lease Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a portfolio of strategically located commercial real estate properties. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. The Company focuses its investments on commercial and retail properties, including special use single tenant properties.

