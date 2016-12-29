General American Investors Co. Inc. Maintains Stake in Nelnet Inc. (NNI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. maintained its position in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Nelnet makes up about 2.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nelnet by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 20,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05. Nelnet Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $55.01.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nelnet Inc. will post $5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

NNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

