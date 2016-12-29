General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $13,895,000 Position in Macy’s Inc. (M)

General American Investors Co. Inc. held its position in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,026 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 56.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its position in Macy’s by 49.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,018 shares. Macy’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.24. The company earned $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc. will post $3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/general-american-investors-co-inc-has-13895000-position-in-macys-inc-m/1135566.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr upgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.83 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other Macy’s news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 20,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.