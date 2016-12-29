General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $12,982,000 Stake in Cameco Corp. (CCJ)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,487,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco Corp. were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Cameco Corp. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cameco Corp. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cameco Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cameco Corp. by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Cameco Corp. by 40.0% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) traded up 1.318% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.375. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,105 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.852 and a beta of 1.47. Cameco Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company earned $670 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.13 million. Cameco Corp. had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco Corp. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cameco Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Vetr lowered Cameco Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.84 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cameco Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Cameco Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cameco Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

