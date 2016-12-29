Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $291,760,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,416,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,288,642,000 after buying an additional 795,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,326,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,558,678,000 after buying an additional 312,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 403,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 232,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 418,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) traded down 1.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.72. The stock had a trading volume of 383,895 shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.35 and a 12 month high of $532.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets set a $626.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.58.

In related news, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total transaction of $1,176,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total value of $858,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,670,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

