FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting has outperformed the Zacks categorized Consulting Services industry with an average return of 5.5% as against a negative 2.3% for the latter, over the last 30 days. The company has a positive earnings history in the trailing four quarters, beating estimates thrice. It has planned significant investments to expand its Technology business, which are likely to boost its earnings going forward. Acquisitions in high-growth segments and strategic hires could also turn the company’s fortunes. FTI Consulting’s international expansion remains strong and will likely continue in the future as well. However, the company is highly exposed to foreign exchange rate risks and pricing pressure due to the Brexit referendum, undermining its growth prospects to some extent. The company is likely to be stifled by the higher tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade between the U.K. and the European Union, lowering its productivity.”

FCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Avondale Partners lowered shares of FTI Consulting from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) opened at 44.98 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business earned $438.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $646,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 176.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc (FTI Consulting) is a business advisory firm. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses around the world.

