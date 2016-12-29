Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Director C Robert Campbell Sells 4,000 Shares

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director C Robert Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,684 shares in the company, valued at $940,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) opened at 47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.09. Forward Air Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Forward Air Corp. had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Corp. will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Forward Air Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Forward Air Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Forward Air Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their target price on Forward Air Corp. from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air Corp. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air Corp. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 45,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air Corp. by 22.6% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Forward Air Corp. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air Corp.

Forward Air Corporation offers services, which are classified into three segments: Forward Air, Forward Air Solutions (FASI) and Total Quality (TQI). The Company, through its three segments, offers a range of logistic and other services, including expedited full truckload (TLX), pick-up and delivery (Forward Air Complete), pool distribution, temperature-controlled truckload, warehousing, customs brokerage and shipment consolidation and handling.

