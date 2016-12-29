First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) opened at 11.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its investment objectives by investing in the world bond markets through a portfolio of investment-grade and below-investment grade government, and corporate debt securities.

