First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a jan 17 dividend on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) opened at 18.14 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

In related news, insider James Murchie acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/first-trust-energy-infrastructure-fund-fif-declares-jan-17-dividend-of-0-11/1135175.html.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure sector, including publicly-traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships (MLPs), MLP affiliates, YieldCos, pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive approximately 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas and power generation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.