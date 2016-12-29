First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Short Interest Up 55.1% in December

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,363 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 1,262,507 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $210,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $208,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 77.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 232.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 133.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) opened at 42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.02. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company operates through community banking segment.

