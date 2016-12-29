First American Financial Corp. (FAF) Shares Sold by Underhill Investment Management LLC

Underhill Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the period. First American Financial Corp. accounts for about 8.1% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial Corp. were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First American Financial Corp. by 64.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial Corp. by 30.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in First American Financial Corp. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,722 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. First American Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. First American Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp. will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First American Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is 44.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About First American Financial Corp.

First American Financial Corporation is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company’s segments include Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance and corporate function. The Company’s title insurance and services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property in the United States and offers similar or related products and services internationally.

