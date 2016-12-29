FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 5,010 Shares of General Motors Co. (GM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 313.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Chou Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $136,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,668 shares. General Motors Co. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $42.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Co. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/finemark-national-bank-trust-acquires-5010-shares-of-general-motors-co-gm/1135879.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp. lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.