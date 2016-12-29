FedEx Corp. (FDX) PT Set at $205.00 by Credit Suisse Group AG

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $205.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Aegis started coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FedEx Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corp. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.32.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 188.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Corp. has a 12-month low of $119.71 and a 12-month high of $201.57.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. The company earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. FedEx Corp. had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. FedEx Corp.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corp. will post $11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. FedEx Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,081.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $13,901,087.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx Corp. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in FedEx Corp. by 15.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank increased its position in FedEx Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

