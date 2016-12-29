Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) opened at 138.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $152.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $134.39 and a 12 month high of $171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company earned $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.7% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $6,165,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The Trust owns or holds interests in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operated as approximately 90 retail real estate projects consisting approximately 21.4 million square feet, located primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California.

